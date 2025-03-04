Pak top leaders urge unified battle against terrorism after Bannu Attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani forces gunned down six hardcore militants of banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan on Tuesday as Khawarij stormed Bannu Cantonment before Iftar.

In a strong show of solidarity and national resolve, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terrorist attack in Bannu Cantonment that occurred during Iftar. The attack, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, has prompted both leaders to express deep sorrow and vow to continue the fight against terrorism.

In his statement, President Zardari praised the security forces for their swift action in neutralizing the attackers, calling the act of terrorism especially heinous during the holy month of Ramadan. He expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying for their highest ranks in the afterlife. Zardari further emphasized the nation’s determination to eradicate the Fitna al-Khwarij from Pakistan, reinforcing the government’s commitment to combating extremism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the attack, commending the prompt and effective response by security forces that prevented further devastation. He offered his heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families and prayed for their elevated ranks in the hereafter. Sharif also expressed concern for the injured, ordering that they receive the best medical treatment and care. He described the terrorists as cowardly for targeting innocent civilians during Ramadan and vowed that such acts of terror would never succeed.

Prime Minister Sharif reaffirmed that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against the Khawarij, vowing to continue the battle against these extremist elements until they are completely eradicated.