Actor Firdous Jamal’s wife files for divorce after 35 years of marriage

KARACHI – Firdous Jamal’s son, Hamza Firdous, revealed that his mother has filed for divorce after 35 years of marriage, following his father’s cancer diagnosis.

The information came to light during a recent interview where Hamza reacted to comments about the family leaving his father.

In a video message, he expressed his sorrow, saying, “I regret having to make this video. Every son wishes to keep family matters private, but when a person is punished for sins they did not commit, one must speak out.”

Hamza stated that he wanted to clarify on behalf of his mother that she has officially divorced his father. He added that no woman wants to end a marriage after 35 years, and his mother held on to the hope that things would improve, but unfortunately, that did not happen.

He pointed out many of his father’s troubling habits that caused pain for the family. “We even spoke to my father’s brothers about this, but he refused to acknowledge his mistakes and instead turned against his children and wife.”

Discussing his father’s cancer treatment, Hamza noted that it was a painful time for the family, and they ensured he received complete medical care.

He felt compelled to clarify this because interviews featuring his father suggested that the children had done nothing to help with his treatment.

“One brother sent money for his care, another looked after him in the hospital, and a sister personally administered his medication during his illness,” said Hamza.

Hamza mentioned that his brother Bazil fainted upon seeing their father’s wound during treatment, unable to bear the sight of his father in such a state.

He concluded, “How could sensitive children leave their father alone during his illness?”

It’s worth mentioning that just days earlier, Firdous Jamal, in an interview, expressed a desire for solitude after a lifetime of chaos, saying, “I want to live in peace now; that’s why I prefer to be alone,”.

Jamal also referred to his marriage as his greatest regret, saying that he married the wrong people at the wrong time.