Fazl defends political struggle

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, has reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the political struggle in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for politics to be grounded in Islamic principles.

Speaking at a ceremony in Multan, Rehman argued that if politics in the country is not aligned with Islamic teachings, there would be no reason to continue the struggle.

In his address, Rehman highlighted the importance of reason, calling it the highest blessing from Allah, and criticized efforts to suppress the light of reason in the world.

Fazlur Rehman came down hard on US President-elect Donald Trump calling him the ‘biggest enemy of Muslims’.

“If Trump says I became a Pathan, will anyone accept it?” Fazl said. “Many questions are raised about what we have achieved from politics. These questions are pointless. Without our involvement in politics, we would not have been able to fight the battle for the belief in the finality of the Prophethood,” Rehman said.

Despite a reduction in seats, with JUI-F currently holding eight members in the National Assembly, Rehman expressed determination not to abandon the struggle.

He recalled that, for the first time, both the ruling and opposition parties had recited praises for his party’s efforts. He said this was a clear sign of the growing influence of the party, and that JUI-F would continue to move forward, guided by the advice of its scholars. “We have always followed the guidance of our scholars. For the first time in history, all our scholars stood firm on the same stand,” he added.