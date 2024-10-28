Gold rate in Pakistan today, 28 October, 2024

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 287,200 PKR 2,531 Lahore PKR 287,200 PKR 2,531 Islamabad PKR 287,200 PKR 2,531 Peshawar PKR287,200 PKR 2,531 Quetta PKR 287,200 PKR 2,531 Sialkot PKR 287,200 PKR 2,531 Hyderabad PKR 287,200 PKR 2,531 Faisalabad PKR 287,200 PKR 2,531

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 287,200 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 246,230 Per Gram Gold PKR 24,623

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.