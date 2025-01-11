Bilawal inaugurates Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated Shaheed Zulfifqar Ali Bhutto Expressway phase one.

Bilawal Bhutto himself drove his car while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was sitting besides him at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway.

The PPP leaders and a large number of party workers were present there on the occasion.

What is Malir Expressway?

This three-lane dual-carriageway features modern access-controlled infrastructure and dedicated interchanges for seamless access to residential and commercial areas. The inaugural segment includes a ramp to facilitate immediate traffic flow, with a flyover from Korangi expected to be completed within two months. Upgrades to the Jam Sadiq Interchange, as well as road rehabilitation at the EBM and Shah Faisal Interchanges, are progressing steadily.

Encroachments at the Quaidabad Interchange have already been cleared to enhance connectivity.

Traffic on the expressway would be managed through a Toll Plaza, with fees set at Rs100 for cars and jeeps, and Rs200 for heavy vehicles. The motorcycles and rickshaws would not be allowed on the expressway. To ensure safety, the patrols by traffic police, fire brigades and Rescue 1122 ambulances would be stationed at the key points. The law enforcement including district and traffic police, will oversee entry and exit points at major interchanges. Continuous patrolling on both sides of the road will help maintain smooth traffic flow.

The section between the Shah Faisal Interchange and Shah Faisal Colony Bridge has been declared a no-parking zone. Only cars, jeeps, buses and commercial vehicles would be allowed access. The CM had earlier emphasized strict traffic management to avoid operational delays and directed officials to address any issues promptly.

The Malir Expressway is expected to reduce travel times significantly and improve access to key residential and business hubs. It aimed to alleviate congestion and stimulate economic growth across Karachi.