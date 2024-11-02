AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Big drop in Gold Rates in Pakistan amid record rally

Big Drop In Gold Rates In Pakistan Amid Record Rally
KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to hike this week, touching record high and it now saw negative trends, coming down by Rs1700 per tola to Rs283,000 on Saturday.

Data shared by the Sarafa Association shows the price of yellow metal coming down by Rs1,700, bringing it down to 283,000 rupees. The 10-gram gold price saw cut of Rs1,457 to Rs242,627.

Gold Rates Today

Gold  Price 
Price per Tola Rs283,000
Price per 10 Grams Rs242,627

The drop in gold rates comes down amid decline in global gold prices, with the cost dropping by USD17 to 2,735 per ounce.

This downward trend in both domestic and international markets may impact consumer purchasing behavior and investment.

UK Pound to PKR rate today – 02 November 2024

Web Desk (Lahore)

