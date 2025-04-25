AGL56.8▼ -0.95 (-0.02%)AIRLINK166.94▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)BOP9.71▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.82▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL9.88▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DFML38.54▼ -1.62 (-0.04%)DGKC124.65▲ 2.03 (0.02%)FCCL44.58▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL15.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)HUBC139.39▲ 1.42 (0.01%)HUMNL12.07▼ -0.3 (-0.02%)KEL4.2▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM5.48▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF67.46▲ 2.67 (0.04%)NBP87.84▲ 4.54 (0.05%)OGDC212.37▲ 0.68 (0.00%)PAEL44.31▼ -0.71 (-0.02%)PIBTL9.37▲ 0.14 (0.02%)PPL164.05▼ -2.35 (-0.01%)PRL29.41▼ -1.24 (-0.04%)PTC21.3▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL88.99▼ -1.48 (-0.02%)TELE7.17▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)TOMCL35.26▲ 0.53 (0.02%)TPLP9.15▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET20.13▲ 0.26 (0.01%)TRG64.27▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)UNITY26.31▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)WTL1.29▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Public Holiday announced on May 1, 2025 for Labour Day; Check Notification

Public Holiday Announced On May 1 2025 For Labour Day Check Notification
KARACHI – The Government of Sindh on Friday declared May 1, 2025, public holiday to mark International Labour Day.

A notification issued by Services General Administration and Coordination Department said “all government and semi-government offices across the province will remain closed. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities, will also observe the day off. Furthermore, local councils will be shut in observance of the holiday.”

May 1 Holiday in Pakistan

The decision aims to honor the contributions and rights of workers, in line with the global celebrations marking this important day. Public holiday provides an opportunity for workers to take part in celebrations, protests, or activities related to their rights and welfare.

Meanwhile, other regions Punjab, KP, Balochistan, AJK, and GB are yet to make announcements about holiday.

Public Holidays in Pakistan 2025

Web Desk (Lahore)

