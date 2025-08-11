Askari Grammar School, Suzuki Showroom among 88 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 88 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas on Monday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 21 buildings in Gulberg and Faisal Town, 32 on GT Road, and 35 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Askari Grammar School, Reward International School, Suzuki showroom, Royal Gulberg Hotel, Servis outlet, grocery stores, food points, workshops, offices, and other businesses.

LDA teams also retrieved three plots worth over Rs60 million from illegal occupants during operation in B Block of LDA Avenue I Housing Scheme.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and LDA Avenue I Director, Umar Sohaib, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violations of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.