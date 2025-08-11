Pakistan launches digitally traceable leather value chain

LAHORE – In a pioneering move towards transforming Pakistan’s leather industry, WWF-Pakistan has successfully piloted the country’s first-ever digitally traceable leather hides, marking a new era of transparency, accountability, and sustainability.

This innovation comes under the project titled “Pakistan Leather Sector: Traceability, Cleaner Production, and Circularity”, funded by the Sustainable Manufacturing and Environmental Pollution (SMEP) programme through UK International Development.

As the third-largest export industry in Pakistan and a significant contributor to the national GDP, the leather sector plays a critical economic role. However, it has long been hindered by outdated production practices, weak environmental safeguards, and an absence of traceability systems, factors that limit its ability to meet the growing global demand for sustainably and ethically produced goods.

To bridge this gap, WWF-Pakistan, in collaboration with its key partners Punjab Agriculture & Meat Company (PAMCO), Information Technology University Lahore (ITU), Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), and Leatherfield Pvt Ltd, has introduced cutting-edge solutions to enable a more transparent and circular leather value chain through digital traceability dashboard, cleaner production and circularity mechanisms.

The arrival of the first batch of digitally traceable hides, with verifiable links to direct suppliers and direct supplier farms, at the project’s partner tannery, marks a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s leather industry. This milestone lays the foundation for a transparent leather value chain that aligns with evolving global sustainability trends.

For international brands and buyers, this development offers a strategic advantage, preparing Pakistan’s leather industry to align with the upcoming EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and opening doors to responsible global trade.

“This is a breakthrough moment for Pakistan’s leather sector. Through this project, we are not only setting the stage to make leather traceable, but also driving change towards more ethical and environmentally responsible production,” said Dr Masood Arshad, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan.

This initiative reflects Pakistan’s growing commitment to sustainable industrial practices, positioning its leather industry to thrive in responsible trade while contributing to environmental protection and socio-economic resilience.