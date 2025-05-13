Pakistan Army offers ‘Salat-al-Shukr’ after success of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos

KARACHI – Salat-al-Shukr was offered by Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, and Pakistan Coast Guard in Karachi to mark the successful completion of Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos. The prayers were led by Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Owais Dastgir, who was joined by senior officers, troops, and personnel from various military units including Divisional Headquarters Malir, Hyderabad, Pano Aqil, and the Coast Guard.

The ceremony was held in recognition of the operation’s strategic success, which showcased the strength and preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces in the face of external threats. Participants prostrated before Allah Almighty, offering thanks for granting victory to the nation and reaffirming the Army’s role as a formidable shield against aggression.

After prayers, Lieutenant General Dastgir met with combat-ready soldiers, praising their dedication and honoring their unwavering courage. He lauded their contributions, calling them the pride and crown of the nation, and emphasized the need for continued vigilance in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty. He also visited a soldier wounded during the operation and paid rich tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the Army, Navy, and Air Force for their bravery and high morale during the conflict.

In a heartwarming gesture that highlighted the Army’s compassionate side, Corps Commander fulfilled the dream of a terminally ill child, Usman Aqeel, who wished to serve as an officer in the Pakistan Army for a day. Usman, suffering from Calciphylaxis—a rare and life-threatening disease—was invited to Corps Headquarters Karachi, where he was symbolically given the rank of Captain by his mother.

Little Usman spent the day with Army personnel, learning about military training, equipment, and operations. Under supervision, he was allowed to fire weapons and experience the life of a soldier firsthand. Overwhelmed with emotion, Usman expressed his gratitude, saying, “Today, my dream of becoming a part of the Pakistan Army has come true. I am thankful to the Corps Commander and proud of our forces’ bravery in Operation Banyan Al-Marsoos.”

Lieutenant General Dastgir commended Usman’s courage and resilience, stating, “Usman is a brave soul, and fulfilling his dream was an honor for us. His spirit is a reminder that the youth of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.”