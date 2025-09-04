Best Cars Under Rs10Lac in Pakistan in 2025; full list and prices

ISLAMABAD – With new car prices skyrocketing in Pakistan amid aggressive taxation on auto sector, many, buyers are turning to the used car market for affordable alternatives.

After latest revision of prices, cheapest Suzuki model now starts at around 2.3 million, putting brand-new vehicles out of reach for many. For those with budget of Rs10 Lac, however, there are still considerable options.

Pakistan Observer brings range of reliable and fuel-efficient used cars are available, offering buyers practical solutions without breaking the bank.

Best Cars to Buy in 10Lac

‘Boss’ remains at the top at our list and you can get any of model in 6–10lac, Suzuki Mehran is ideal for students or first-time buyers. It offers decent fuel economy, low maintenance costs, and affordable spare parts, though it lacks modern features and safety equipment.

Old Shape Alto (2009–2015)

The Suzuki Alto, costing PKR 7–10 lakh, is perfect for city driving. With 15–20 km/l fuel efficiency and a compact design, it’s economical and easy to handle. Older imports may require additional care.

Cultus (2005–2010 EFI Models)

Available for 8–10 lakh, the Cultus is suitable for families of 4–5 members. It has a spacious interior and reliable performance, but running costs are slightly higher than Mehran or Alto.

Bolan

Priced around 7–9.5 lakh, the Bolan is ideal for large families or small business owners, offering high seating capacity. Comfort on long drives is limited compared to other models.

Daihatsu Cuore (2004–2010)

Daihatsu Cuore, costing 6–9 lakh, is a compact and budget-friendly option. It has fuel economy of 14–18 km/l and low maintenance costs, though parts availability can be limited.

Honda City (2000–2003)

With prices between 8–10 lakh, older Honda City models provide a more premium driving experience. They are comfortable and reliable, but maintenance costs are higher.

Toyota Corolla (1995–2002)

The Toyota Corolla, costing 8–10 lakh, is known for durability and resale value. It delivers 10–12 km/l fuel efficiency, though older models may have higher mileage and require extra care.

What you need to see before Buying a Used Car in Pakistan

Always inspect the car thoroughly with a trusted mechanic, check that all documentation is in order, avoid overly modified vehicles, and negotiate the price, as there is usually room for discussion in the used car market. For more detailed listings and comparisons, platforms like PakWheels and OLX Pakistan can be very helpful.