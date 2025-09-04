Do You Know You Can Live Without These 10 Organs?

ISLAMABAD – Human beings systems are complex as every organ has its critical role in our body. With medical science, people can now survive even after losing some organs.

With modern surgery, medications, and lifestyle adjustments, life continues, sometimes almost as normally as before. Here are ten organs you can live without and how their removal affects the body:

Large Intestine (Colon)

The colon absorbs water and stores waste. Without it, patients may face frequent diarrhea or dehydration, but life is possible using medications, diet modifications, or surgical procedures like an ileostomy.

Ovaries/Testes

Removal of reproductive organs, such as ovaries or testes, stops the body from producing offspring but does not threaten survival. Hormonal therapy may be needed in some cases.

Spleen

The spleen helps fight infections and filters blood, removing old or damaged cells. While its removal can slightly weaken the immune system, other organs like the liver and lymph nodes compensate, allowing a person to live a normal life.

Anus

In severe conditions like cancer, the anus may be removed. A colostomy bag is used to collect waste, enabling the person to continue life with medical support.

Appendix

Once thought to be useless, the appendix has minor immune functions. Its removal is routine in cases of appendicitis, and people experience no long-term health issues.

One Kidney

Humans usually have two kidneys, responsible for filtering blood and producing urine. If one kidney is removed due to disease or donation, the remaining kidney enlarges slightly and performs the necessary functions alone, enabling normal life.

One Lung

Each lung provides oxygen to the body. If one is removed due to cancer or injury, the other lung adapts, though physical exertion may become more challenging because breathing capacity is reduced.

Stomach

The stomach breaks down food using acids and enzymes. In severe disease or cancer cases, it can be removed surgically. Surgeons then connect the esophagus directly to the small intestine, allowing digestion to continue, though diet adjustments are required.

Bladder

The bladder stores urine. Its removal may require urinary diversion techniques, where urine is rerouted to a pouch outside the body. Despite this, patients can live normally with proper medical care.

The gallbladder stores bile that helps digest fat. People without it can still digest food, though they may need to avoid very fatty meals and follow dietary guidance.

In 2025, advance surgery, organ transplants, and supportive care made it possible for people to live long, fulfilling lives even after losing major organs.