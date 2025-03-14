Motorways police break silence on reports of ban on Suzuki Alto

LAHORE – The National Highways and Motorways Police have reacted to reports claiming that a ban has been imposed on entry of Suzuki Alto on motorways due to safety concerns.

An official of the motorways police told local media that no any such decision has been taken, rejecting the reports baseless.

Meanwhile, reports claiming that the company is going to discontinue the car in Pakistan have also been rejected by the Pak Suzuki.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with reports that a ban has been imposed on all variants of Suzuki Alto following an accident in which the vehicle was completely damaged, raising questions about its safety features and strength of body.

Earlier, Pak Suzuki has announced to discontinue its top variant, Wagon R.

The country’s oldest auto maker changes about Wagon R, leaving buyers to wonder if the car is being discontinued in the country. Different stories are being shared online, suggesting that the model might be discontinued in Pakistan.

As of March 2025, the company clarified that new bookings for Wagon R are being suspended and not permanently discontinuing the vehicle. From March 11, 2025, Suzuki will no longer accept orders for the vehicle in what is said to be end of famous car. Amid the buzz, Suzuki confirmed that Wagon R will continue production after brief phase.

Despite its claims, Wagon R bookings are now suspended, and it remains unclear when the Wagon R will be available for purchase in coming months. Suzuki also cleared that there are no immediate plans for a new model, but one could potentially arrive in the next two to three years.