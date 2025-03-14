Actor Shahzad opens up about his Nikah ceremony at Masjid-e-Nabvi

LAHORE – A renowned actor Umar Shahzad recently opened up about the story behind his sudden marriage and nikah ceremony at Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Umar Shahzad tied the knot with Instagram influencer Shanzay Lodhi in Madinah and later announced their Nikah by sharing pictures from their Umrah journey.

In a recent talk show on a private TV channel, senior actress Rubina Ashraf was invited as a guest. She congratulated Umar Shahzad on his wedding and asked him about the reason behind his sudden Nikah.

Responding to Rubina Ashraf’s question, Umar Shahzad said, “Both our families were already in discussions about our marriage, but the decision to have our Nikah at Masjid-e-Nabvi was mutual. I first spoke to my wife about it,”.

According to Umar Shahzad, “Before the Nikah, I told my wife that I wanted to begin our married life at Masjid-e-Nabvi. She became very emotional upon hearing this and said that it was already a heartfelt wish of hers, and I had voiced it,”.

The actor further shared, “Just a few days later, Allah made everything easy for us. My brother and sister-in-law arrived from Germany, and both our families reached Madinah from Pakistan. A total of 21 family members attended our Nikah,”.

He added, “After arriving in Madinah, I was unsure how to arrange our Nikah at Masjid-e-Nabvi. I reached out to a friend, who informed me that the rules in Masjid-e-Nabvi are stricter than in Makkah. Nikah is not permitted within the premises, and if the authorities find out, the penalties can be imposed—even the officiating cleric could face punishment or a fine. This left me quite worried,”.

Umar Shahzad continued, “That same night, I received a call from a friend who told me that a scholar from Riyadh was visiting Madinah. When he mentioned my wish to him, the scholar himself agreed to officiate the Nikah. We scheduled the ceremony for 7am after Fajr prayers, and by the grace of Allah, our Nikah was conducted smoothly and peacefully in Madinah,”.