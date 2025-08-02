Bcb Cricket Operations Chief Criticizes Bangladesh Pitches After Pakistan Series

DHAKA – Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) Chairman of Cricket Operations Nazmul Abedin Fahim has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the quality of pitches in the country, particularly following the recent T20I series against Pakistan.

The pitches prepared for the series against Pakistan drew significant criticism. Officials from the Bangladesh board described the bounce at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as unsatisfactory.

Fahim openly criticized the pitch conditions, admitting that the effort to create sporting pitches had failed. “The responsibility lies with those in charge of pitch preparation,” he said.

He further added, “The board never instructed the preparation of low-bounce or slow pitches. Even when high-bounce tracks were requested, very few such pitches were produced. We’re often told natural ground conditions and excessive match scheduling are to blame.”

Calling the Mirpur wicket overall “unsatisfactory,” Fahim stressed the need for improvement. “We must prioritize pitch development moving forward and treat it as a key focus area,” he said.

The statement comes in the aftermath of the first two matches of the recent T20I series against Pakistan, both of which were low-scoring affairs.

Pakistan lost both games, prompting head coach Mike Hesson to also criticize the conditions, calling them some of the lowest-scoring pitches in the world.