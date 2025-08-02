Qasim Khan says his father Imran Khan at risk of Hepatitis infection at Adiala jail

RAWALPINDI – Qasim Khan, son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has claimed that 10 prisoners have died due to hepatitis in Adiala Jail, raising concerns that his father could also be at risk of infection.

In a recent interview, Qasim Khan stated that multiple inmates had succumbed to hepatitis-related complications in Adiala Jail, where his father has been incarcerated for over two years in connection with several high-profile cases.

However, Adiala Jail Superintendent Abdul Ghafoor Anjum strongly denied these claims. He clarified that no prisoner in the facility is currently affected by hepatitis. “All inmates undergo regular testing for Hepatitis B, C and HIV,” he said.

Anjum further added that medical check-ups are conducted routinely in the jail. “If any prisoner is found to be suffering from a viral disease, they are immediately isolated from the rest of the prison population to prevent the spread,” he explained.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail for more than two years and is facing multiple legal cases including those related to the Toshakhana gifts, the Al-Qadir Trust and the events of May 9, 2023. Earlier, Aleema Khan had confirmed that the sons of her brother Imran Khad had submitted thier applications for visa to visit Pakistan.

However, the embassy officials denied receiving any application. Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan have expressed serious concerns about the life and safety of their father jailed in Adiala. They said that it is only US President Trump who can make the difference regarding situation of thier father. Both the sons could not talk to their father for last many months.