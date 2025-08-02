Pakistan to face South Africa in World Championship of Legends 2025 final today

BIRMINGHAM – Pakistan and South Africa would lock horns in the final match of World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 today in Birmingham.

Pakistan advanced to the final after India refused to play against them in the first semi-final, granting the national team a walkover. In the second semi-final, South Africa secured their spot in the final by defeating Australia in a thrilling contest by just one run.

World Championship of Legends 2025

The cricket analysts dubbed Pakistan the stronger side heading into the final, though South Africa’s impressive performance throughout the tournament has also earned them a top position on the points table.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi expressed confidence in the team’s preparations, stating that they are determined to deliver their best and fans can expect an exciting match.

Meanwhile, the South African players have also vowed to give their all in the quest to lift the trophy.