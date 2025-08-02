Pakistan weather; monsoon likely to persist until end of September due to climate shifts

KARACHI – Meteorologists have forecast that the 2025 monsoon season in Pakistan may extend until the end of September, a shift from the usual mid-September conclusion, owing to ongoing changes in climate patterns.

The weather experts said that climate change has significantly impacted seasonal behavior, altering the traditional timelines and geographical influence of weather systems.

This year, monsoon winds have shown reduced activity in southern regions of the country while remaining more dominant over northern and upper areas.

Experts predicted that from August 10 onward, the direction of monsoon winds will start shifting toward southern Pakistan. As a result, the southern belt is expected to experience increased monsoon activity from mid-August.

They also indicated that the overall duration of the monsoon may be longer than usual.

Typically, the monsoon conditions in southern Pakistan subside by September 15 but in 2025, the wet spell may persist through the end of the month.

The authorities and residents in southern Pakistan are advised to stay alert and prepare for extended monsoon activity, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.