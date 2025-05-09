ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-India tensions are making global headlines as New Delhi was humiliated on Wednesday after Pakistani fighter je shot down several Indian military aircraft, including its prized Rafale.

Pakistan’s military claimed the successful downing of five Indian Air Force aircraft, including three French-made Rafale fighter jets, in major escalation along Line of Control on the nights of May 6 and 7.

Amid contrasting claims, BBC Verify confirmed the authenticity of three clips doing rounds online that allegedly show the wreckage of downed Rafale jet. One of the verified clips was geo-located to Bathinda district in India’s Punjab state, showing uniformed personnel collecting debris believed to belong to a French-origin aircraft Rafale.

Two additional night-time videos were also analyzed, both filmed at same location. One captures fireball descending from sky and crashing into an agricultural field. Another shows scattered debris, including what appears to be part of a jet’s fuselage.

Military experts consulted by BBC Verify, including former British Army officer Justin Crump, identified parts of debris as components used in Mirage 2000 and Rafale fighter jets, particularly missile fragments consistent with French-made air-to-air systems.

BBC India correspondents attempting to access crash site in Bathinda were stopped by local authorities away from the wreckage site. Residents reported debris landing in yards and fields, but strict media advisories were issued to prevent footage or images from being released without official approval.

BBC notes that while some evidence corroborates Pakistan’s version of events—particularly the confirmed Rafale debris—independent verification of the aerial engagements themselves remains incomplete. No official statement has been made by the Indian Air Force confirming or denying aircraft losses.

Indian Rafale Shot Down by J10C

Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif claimed that the country’s integrated air defense network had intercepted and destroyed five Indian aircraft: three Rafale fighters, one MiG-29, and one Su-series jet. He also claimed the downing of an Israeli-origin Heron combat drone.

“These aircraft were engaged over various sectors including Indian Punjab, Akhnoor, Jammu, and Srinagar,” the spokesperson said. “Our forces responded decisively to the Indian Air Force’s violation of our airspace and provocations along the LoC.”

Lately, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Indian pilots flying the Rafale jets survived using Martin-Baker MK16 ejection seats, manufactured by a British aerospace firm.

The company, which maintains a public record of lives saved using its technology, recently updated its tally from 7,784 to 7,788. Among the four newly listed survivors, three are reportedly Indian Air Force Rafale pilots involved in the May 6–7 incident.

British manufacturing giant not directly confirmed the nationalities or incident locations of these latest entries, but the update adds weight to Pakistan’s claim.

India’s Ministry of Defence has so far remained silent amid humiliation and anger in its own people. When asked about reported shootdowns during a press conference, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “A response will be provided at an appropriate time.”

As the region remains on edge, observers caution that the lack of transparency from both sides may further fuel speculation and misinformation in an already volatile environment.