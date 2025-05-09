Pak-India Tensions: Flight operations resume at Lahore, Sialkot airports after brief halt

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in Punjab shut down airspace over the provincial capital Lahore and Sialkot, disrupting flight operations across the region amid rapidly escalating military tensions with India. After hours long suspension, airports started working again at full capacity.

Earlier in the day, the closure was announced through an official Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), affects both domestic and international flights. Many aircraft have been diverted to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport as a precaution.

Flight operations in the affected zones had only recently resumed following a previous suspension but were halted again just hours later due to fresh security threats.

Sialkot’s airspace has also been restricted for 3.5hours. Flights to and from Sialkot International Airport have been delayed or rerouted, causing frustration for travelers. Airlines are urging passengers to monitor updates closely.

Pak-Indian Hostilities

The airspace closures follow sharp escalation in hostilities between nuclear-armed nations. New Delhi launched airstrikes on targets inside Pakistan, claiming to strike militant camps linked to a recent deadly attack on tourists in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

As India strikes key cities including Bahawalpur, Pak forces reportedly shelled Indian positions, with Indian officials confirming the deaths of at least 12 people on their side of the Line of Control.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said any counterattacks would be limited to military targets within India, while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed Pakistani jets downed Indian aircraft during a heated one-hour aerial engagement.

The renewed conflict has stoked fears of a broader military confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors. Airspace restrictions and military deployments on both sides have raised alarms in diplomatic and aviation circles.

Regional analysts warn that continued military escalation could further destabilize South Asia, especially in the disputed Kashmir region — a flashpoint in India-Pakistan relations for decades.