Gold Rates drop for second day in row in Pakistan amid uncertainty; Check full price list

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down for second consecutive day amid a decline in international bullion rates on May 9, 2025.
Fresh rates from Sarafa Association show the rice of 24-karat gold coming down by Rs1,800 per tola to Rs350,900 while 10 grams of gold also fell, decreasing by Rs1,543 to Rs300,840.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold Purity
|Change
|New Price
|24-Karat Gold (per tola)
|– Rs1,800
|Rs350,900
|24-Karat Gold (10 grams)
|– Rs1,543
|Rs300,840
Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week
|Dates
|24K Gold
|7-May
|Rs356,900
|6-May
|Rs356,100
|5-May
|Rs350,000
|3-May
|Rs342,200
|2-May
|Rs344,500
|30-April
|Rs345,800
|29-April
|Rs349,200
In the international market, gold prices also edged lower. The APGJSA reported the global gold rate at $3,325 per ounce, down $18 from the previous session. The rate includes a $20 premium.
Market experts say the continuous drop in gold prices is linked to shifting global economic indicators and geopolitical uncertainties. Traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation for further developments.
Gold Price in Pakistan dips after back-to-back surge; Check New Gold Rate