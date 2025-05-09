Gold Rates drop for second day in row in Pakistan amid uncertainty; Check full price list

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan moved down for second consecutive day amid a decline in international bullion rates on May 9, 2025.

Fresh rates from Sarafa Association show the rice of 24-karat gold coming down by Rs1,800 per tola to Rs350,900 while 10 grams of gold also fell, decreasing by Rs1,543 to Rs300,840.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Purity Change New Price 24-Karat Gold (per tola) – Rs1,800 Rs350,900 24-Karat Gold (10 grams) – Rs1,543 Rs300,840

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates 24K Gold 7-May Rs356,900 6-May Rs356,100 5-May Rs350,000 3-May Rs342,200 2-May Rs344,500 30-April Rs345,800 29-April Rs349,200

In the international market, gold prices also edged lower. The APGJSA reported the global gold rate at $3,325 per ounce, down $18 from the previous session. The rate includes a $20 premium.

Market experts say the continuous drop in gold prices is linked to shifting global economic indicators and geopolitical uncertainties. Traders and investors are closely monitoring the situation for further developments.