Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir lands in Pakistan to cool down Indo-Pak Tensions

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir arrived in Islamabad on Friday on crucial diplomatic visit aimed at easing rising tensions between nuclear armed South Asian nations, which are at verge of war.

Saudi envoy landed in Pakistani capital after high-level visit to New Delhi, signaling Riyadh’s first official mediation effort between the two South Asian rivals. His arrival marks significant development in Riyadh’s growing role as regional peace broker.

During his visit Jubeir will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Talks are expected to focus on regional stability and efforts to de-escalate the current strain in Pakistan-India relations.

As per diplomatic sources, Saudi Minister’s back-to-back visits to India and Pakistan are part of a broader initiative by the Kingdom to promote dialogue and reduce the risk of conflict in South Asia.

The visit is being closely watched by international observers, with hopes that it could pave the way for renewed communication between Islamabad and New Delhi, both of whom maintain long-standing ties with Riyadh.

This marks a rare and strategic move by Saudi Arabia to step into the complex dynamics of South Asian geopolitics—not just as an ally, but as a proactive mediator.

Pak-India Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan flare, with both sides blaming each other for the violence. New Delhi falsely blames Pakistan of launching drone and missile strikes on military bases, while Pakistan claims to have shot down 25 Indian drones.

The violence resulted in multiple casualties, with Pakistan reporting 31 deaths and 57 injuries, while India states that 16 civilians were killed by Pakistani shelling. India’s missile strikes are reportedly in retaliation for a militant attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, which Pakistan denies involvement in.