Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) MaqbolBaqar on World Tourism Day urged all stakeholders, including the private sector, civil society, and our citizens, to join hands in the journey toward sustainable tourism. Together, we can make Sindh a beacon of eco-friendly tourism, setting an example for the world. He was addressing World Tourism day programmeorganised by the Culture department, Sindh at Mohatta palace. Caretaker Minister ArshadWali Mohammad, Secretary of Culture AleemLashari and others received the CM on his arrival.

Justice (Retd) MaqboolBaqar said that to celebrate the immense potential of tourism and the vital role it plays in our global economy. Justice Baqar said that this year’s theme, “Tourism and Green Investment,” resonates deeply with us in Sindh, as we strive to create a sustainable and environmentally conscious tourism industry. He added that we should celebrate the immense potential of tourism and the vital role it plays in our global economy.

The caretaker CM said that Tourism has always been a powerful driver of economic growth, fostering job creation, cultural exchange, and regional development. “Sindh, with its rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and stunning natural landscapes, is poised to be a prime destination for tourists, however, the true potential of tourism lies not only in economic benefits but also in its capacity to promote sustainable practices and protect our environment,” he said, Caretaker CM Sindh said that the global tourism industry has faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change effects. He added that it forced us to reevaluate our approach to tourism and embrace a sustainable, green future.

The CM said that the government of Sindh was committed to leading this transformation, and highlighted some key initiatives and investments aimed at making the tourism sector more environmentally friendly.

On the Eco-Tourism Initiatives, Justice (Retd) MaqboolBaqar said that his govt would invest in the development of eco-friendly tourism destinations across the province. “These destinations will prioritize conservation, low-impact infrastructure, and community involvement,” he said and added: “our goal was to ensure that our natural beauty remains preserved for generations to come”,The CM discussing Renewable Energy said that Sindh was blessed with abundant wind and solar energy resources. “We are actively promoting green investments in renewable energy to power our tourism infrastructure sustainably,” he said and added this would reduce our carbon footprint and create jobs in the clean energy sector.

Highlighting Waste Management, Justice Baqar said proper waste management was crucial for preserving the environment. He added that we would implement waste reduction and recycling programs in popular tourist areas, ensuring that our landscapes remain pristine. The CM also touching the Public Transport sector in his speech said that the govt was committed to enhancing the public transportation system, including electric and hybrid buses, to reduce emissions from tourist vehicles and promote eco-friendly travel options. Caretaker CM said that our cultural heritage was a significant draw for tourists. He added his govt would invest in the restoration and preservation of historical sites and landmarks, using eco-friendly materials and methods.

He further said that the Local communities play a pivotal role in sustainable tourism for which the provincial govt was working closely with them to ensure that they benefit from tourism while actively participating in its eco-friendly practices. He added that the Sindh would launch campaigns to educate both tourists and locals about the importance of responsible tourism. Awareness is the first step towards positive PPP. “As we move forward, it’s essential to remember that green investments in tourism are not just a responsibility but also an opportunity, Justice They can drive economic growth, create jobs, and, most importantly, safeguard our environment for future generations,” the CM said and added Sindh was committed to being at the forefront of this transformation.

CM appreciated initiatives already taken by the Minister of Tourism, Environment, and Climate Change for the development and promotion of tourism in the province and assured him of support for the further improvement of the development of tourism infrastructure. Let us harness the power of tourism to not only showcase the beauty of our land but also to protect it. In doing so, we can ensure a brighter, greener, and more prosperous future for all, he concluded.