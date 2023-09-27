The Government of Sindh has constituted 6-member committee to ensure safety measures in factories. Provincial home secretary will be chairman of the committee with secretaries of labour, environment, climate change and coastal development, industries, law and parliamentary affairs, Commissioner Karachi, D.G. Sindh Building Control Authority as members.

The government committee will compile a list of all factories in Karachi, government said. “It will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) and enforce them according to laws.