The Balochistan Government on Thursday expressed deep disappointment over the continued politicization of the issue of missing persons. “The government firmly advises against exploiting this sensitive matter for political gains”, a statement issued here said.

The government’s statement comes in response to certain political parties who have raised the issue of missing persons in the lead-up to election campaigning, accusing the government of being responsible for these disappearances. The government, in its statement, vehemently denied these allegations, asserting its unwavering commitment to locating and rescuing all missing individuals. Furthermore, the government emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards the politicization of this issue.

The government, in the statement, highlighted that the missing persons issue was often exploited as a “vote gainer” by political parties, becoming a contentious topic during election periods. However, the government clarifies that it has not received any substantial complaints regarding missing persons thus far, it added.

Moreover, the government exposed the propaganda surrounding the missing persons’ issue, attributing it to India, the human rights industry, left-wing factions, and ethnic nationalists.

The government, in its statement, asserted that this propaganda merely aimed to exert pressure on the current caretaker government and law enforcement agencies.—APP