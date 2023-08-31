Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday paid rich tribute to Syed Ali Shah Gilani, Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader on his 2nd death anniversary, which is being observed on 1st September every year. In a message resounding with solemnity and admiration, the Speaker underlined that Syed Ali Shah Gilani remained an icon of unwavering dedication to Kashmiri freedom.

He also said that he had been a steadfast advocate for the inalienable right to self-determination for his compatriots. He also applauded the unmatchable sacrifices he offered in the pursuit of Kashmir’s freedom. He also said Gilani has become a model of exemplified fearlessness and unflinching commitment to championing the rights of the Kashmiri people. The Speaker said that his legacy transcended the constraints of time and would continue to kindle the fervor of succeeding Kashmiri generations, inciting them to relentlessly strive for their birthright of freedom.—INP