Ayaz Sadiq rejects reports of ‘deal

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday rejected reports of ‘deal’. He said that Hamza Shehbaz wouldn’t be treated in this manner if there was a deal with government. Speaking to private TV channel, former Speaker of NA said that Maryam Nawaz will return to politics after full recovery of Nawaz Sharif. However, after surgery of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif will return to the country to lead PML-N and opposition. While criticizing government, he said, “Government’s performance itself is a ‘motion of no confidence’ against PM. We are raising voice on issue which concern masses”. Talking about grievances of JUI-F, Ayaz Sadiq said that his party is in contact with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and PML-N has invited JUI-F leader Asad Mehmood for tea on Wednesday. Answering a question, he said he will inform his leadership about thoughts of JUI-F leadership as party leadership makes decisions, not him.