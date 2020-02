Rwandan dissident singer found dead

Kigali

popular Rwandan singer whose music was banned by the ruling regime “committed suicide” in custody, police announced Monday, three days after he was caught trying to flee the country. Kizito Mihigo, a survivor of the Rwandan genocide whose songs angered the government of strongman President Paul Kagame, was found dead in a police cell in the capital Kigali around 5am (0200 GMT). Mihigo, who was sentenced to 10 years’ jail in 2015 for conspiracy against the government but later released on pardon, was captured trying to cross the border in Rwanda’s south. Police spokesperson John Bosco Kabera said he was visited by family members and his lawyer during his detention.