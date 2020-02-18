NDU’s team calls on President Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of NDU’s International Workshop on Leadership and Security called on President Dr. Arif Alvi, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on February 18, 2020.

During the meeting President Dr. Arif Alvi said that NDU had been making important contribution in the field of policy and strategy formulation with particular focus on national security and defence. He also appreciated the NDU’s efforts for the cause of education particularly training to Armed Forces and civilian officers.

The President highlighted that best way to respond to internal and external challenges was to train people in critical thinking and inculcate the spirit of initiative and unity. Moreover, he said that International Workshop on Leadership and Security (IWLS) by NDU would help the participants to improve understanding of policy formulation by comprehending the evolving global transformation of security landscape. He also mentioned that the workshop would also provide opportunity to participants to get first-hand knowledge of Pakistan by visiting strategically important locations. He further said that this workshop would also promote positive image of Pakistan through its foreign participants, besides shaping the way of thinking to plan and prepare for future challenges and bringing together the various thematic strands to debate contemporary issues for enhanced regional cooperation.