Australia to recognise Palestinian state at UNGA in September [2025]  

CANBERRA – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Australia would formally recognise the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly session in September, 2025.

Albanese said the move represented a major step towards promoting a two-state solution and ending violence in the Middle East.

The decision also aligned with a recent call by the Arab League urging Hamas to relinquish governance in Gaza and hand over weapons to the Palestinian Authority.

According to the prime minister, the Palestinian Authority has made several commitments in return for this recognition. These include keeping Hamas excluded from any future Palestinian state, recognising Israel’s peaceful existence, disarming, holding general elections, ending payments to the families of martyrs and prisoners, implementing governance reforms, ensuring educational and financial transparency, and allowing international oversight to prevent incitement to hatred and violence.

“This is an opportunity to grant the Palestinian people their right to self-determination in a way that completely removes Hamas from the region,” Albanese said.