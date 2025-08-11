New motorway rule: Seatbelt now mandatory for all passengers of public transport

LAHORE – The National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) has made it mandatory for all passengers — including those in buses, coaches, and wagons — to fasten their seat belts while traveling on any motorway across Pakistan.

Authorities confirmed that strict enforcement will follow, and passengers who fail to comply will face fines.

In addition, public transport vehicles will not be allowed on the motorways unless they are equipped with seat belts for every seat.

The NHMP stated that the step aims to reduce the risk of injuries and fatalities in case of accidents and to bring local travel standards in line with international safety protocols.

Earlier, travel on motorways got costlier from June 15 as authorities announced revised Toll Tax for vehicles without an M-Tag or with low balance.

National Highway Authority (NHA) announced major increase in motorway toll taxes, which will be effective from June 15, 2025. The new rates will impact all major motorways, with 50pc surcharge for vehicles without M-Tags or those with low balance.

Motorway Revised Toll Tax

Islamabad to Lahore (M-2) Rs 1800

Lahore to Abdul Hakim (M-3) Rs 1200

Pindi Bhattiyan to Multan (M-4) Rs 1600

The revised toll taxes aimed to encourage use of M-Tag electronic toll collection systems, vehicles without M-Tags or those entering the motorway with low balance will be charged 50% more than standard rate under revised rules.

National Highway Authority said the revision was necessary due to rising operational and maintenance costs of the national motorway infrastructure. Travelers are advised to ensure their M-Tags are active and properly funded before traveling to avoid penalties.