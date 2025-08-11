Three-day curfew imposed in Bajaur’s Mamond, KP govt denies

BAJAUR – The district administration has imposed a 12-hour curfew across all major roads of Bajaur today from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm as part of a security operation.

The officials said a complete curfew has also been enforced in nearly 27 areas of Tehsil Mamond for three days, beginning 11:00 am on August 11 and ending 11:00 am on August 14.

The measure is aimed at facilitating a targeted operation in the area.

The residents have been directed to conclude all outdoor activities by 10:30 am and remain indoors during the curfew.

The administration has warned that the violators would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

The authorities confirmed that large-scale displacement from Mamond tehsil has been taking place for several days.

To accommodate the displaced population, 107 government schools and colleges have been vacated while a relief camp with 450 tents has been established at the local sports complex.

However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has rejected the rumours of curfew in the said area.

“All such rumours about imposing curfew in Bajaur areas are nothing but propaganda. The people should rely only on the information shared by the provincial government,” said Barrister Saif while talking to the media.

He said that the business activities and shops are open.