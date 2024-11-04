Australia opt to ball first against Pakistan in first ODI

MELBOURNE—Australia won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first in the first ODI of the three matches series, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

Pakistan XI

Abdullah Shafiq, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (captain and wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Hasnain.

Australia XI

Matt Short, Jake Fraser McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbot, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

More info to follow…