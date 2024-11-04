AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Australia opt to ball first against Pakistan in first ODI

Australia Opt To Ball First Against Pakistan In First Odi
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MELBOURNE—Australia won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first in the first ODI of the three matches series, which will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

Pakistan XI

Abdullah Shafiq, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan (captain and wicket-keeper), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Muhammad Hasnain.

Australia XI

Matt Short, Jake Fraser McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbot, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

More info to follow…

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Top News

Maryam orders immediate operationalisation of PIC-2

  • Top News

PM: Promotion of foreign investment is top priority

  • Top News

IMF rejects Pak request for tax target revision

  • Top News

Provinces welcome to bid for PIA ownership: Aleem

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer