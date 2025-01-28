Aurangzeb reviews progress of PM’s committee on IT export remittances

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday chaired a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Committee on IT Export Remittances, focused on reviewing the preliminary findings of the working group and formulating next steps to enhance the flow of IT export remittances.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for IT & Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Secretary IT, Special Secretary IT, CEO Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and senior officers from the Finance Division and IT Ministry, said a news release.

The minister appreciated the working group’s preliminary report and proposed expanding its scope by including representatives from the Pakistan Banking Association as well.

To streamline efforts, the committee decided to form two sub-working groups dedicated to Taxation and Banking, which will work towards resolving key barriers and simplifying remittance processes for IT exporters and freelancers.

He underscored that currency stability has played a pivotal role in enhancing remittances and stressed the importance of policy continuity and consistency.

He emphasized the need to counter misconceptions about restrictions on companies’ financial operations, noting that there are no limitations on transferring money in or out of the country. Bridging this perception gap through targeted communication and awareness campaigns was highlighted as a priority.—APP