Aurangzeb, Kionka discuss ways to strengthen business ties

EU Ambassador Dr.Riina Kionka on Friday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and discuss ways to enhance business and investment ties between the European Union and Pakistan.

During the meeting, they both discussed opportunities for European businesses in Pakistan, emphasizing the need to create an enabling investment climate to harness the growing appetite for expansion, said a news release.

Dr.Kionka said that the EU had already mapped over 300 European companies operating in Pakistan, with the belief that many more are present.

She extended an invitation to the minister to attend a business and investment forum, which the EU Mission in Pakistan is planning to host in Islamabad in mid-May 2025.

The forum aims to foster collaboration and discuss how Pakistan can continue to attract European business investment.

She emphasized that European companies were increasingly viewing Pakistan as a hub for potential business opportunities, especially in light of the upcoming forum.

Senator Aurangzeb thanked Dr. Kionka for taking the initiative to host the forum and assured her of his full support.

He expressed his intention to attend and speak at the event in person, underscoring the government’s commitment to supporting EU businesses in Pakistan and facilitating their operations, including ensuring the timely repatriation of dividends and profits.

The minister also welcomed the idea of creating a proactive and unified business platform for European companies, noting his recent positive engagement with a group of French and Dutch companies operating in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Senator Aurangzeb expressed appreciation for the EU’s support for Pakistan, particularly the importance of the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP Plus) facility.

He highlighted that GSP Plus has been a critical enabler of Pakistan’s efforts to drive export-led growth. —APP