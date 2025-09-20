Aurangzeb, GB CM discuss infrastructure, tourism uplift plan

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan on Friday held a meeting to review infrastructure, tourism, and development initiatives in the region.

During the meeting, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb recalled his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan and discussed the ongoing flood situation and related relief efforts, including release of federal funds, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

He lauded the progress made in road infrastructure and investments in tourism, noting that the region is endowed with immense natural beauty and holds huge potential for tourism-led growth.

The Minister emphasized responsible investment with strict adherence to building regulations and environmental laws, particularly in the areas of waste and water management to preserve the local ecosystem.

He encouraged the Gilgit-Baltistan government to explore new revenue-generation avenues and underlined the need to develop airport and road infrastructure as well as tourism spots to promote package tourism, especially for visitors from Gulf countries.

Chief Minister Gulbar Khan apprised the Minister of ongoing infrastructure development efforts, highlighting that Skardu International Airport is attracting significant traffic and that plans are underway to upgrade Gilgit Airport to international status to further boost tourism.

He thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government for their continued attention to addressing the needs of the region.