Mahira Khan joins viral ‘Acha g Aisa Ha Kia’ bandwagon (Video)

KARACHI – “Acha g Aisa Hai Kia” fame Shehzadi Samra, the girl whose voice has captured both Pakistan and India, continues to grab attention of big stars of the country.

The Karachi-based content creator has taken social media by storm with her unique and wholesome style — and now, her viral fame has caught the attention of none other than superstar Mahira Khan.

In a delightful Instagram Story, Mahira Khan mimicked Samra’s signature phrase, cheerfully saying:

“Same to same Mahira Khan, acha ji aisa hai kya?” — a line made popular by Samra’s endearing videos. The actress tagged Samra in the story and added a heartfelt caption:

“I love you. You are a little star.”

Clearly touched by the gesture, Samra reposted the video on her own account and responded with gratitude, writing:“I love you too, JazakAllah.”

Mahira replied once again with affection, commenting:

“Meri jaan, jeeti raho, khush raho, Ameen.”

Shehzadi Samra has gone viral for her positive and respectful responses to often sarcastic or critical comments on her videos. Her humble background and sincerity have resonated deeply with followers.

In an earlier interview with a media outlet, she revealed that she works as a machine operator at a garments factory and dreams of taking her parents for Umrah.