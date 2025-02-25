Atta rubbishes Indian media reports on terror threat

Pakistan ‘ably hosting’ Champions Trophy

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Monday said that the country was “peacefully and very ably” hosting the Champions Trophy as he rubbished Indian media reports of an alleged terror threat to foreigners travelling to Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, a report by Indian media outlet News18 said: “Pakistan’s Intelligence Bureau issued a high alert on Monday, warning the country’s security forces about an alleged plot by ‘active covert groups’ to abduct foreign guests attending the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 for ransom.”

It reported that sources told the outlet about an alert issued against several terror outfits, including the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, Islamic State and other Balochistan-based groups.

“In response to the intelligence warning, Pakistan’s security forces have deployed high-level protection teams, including rangers and local police, to ensure the safety of players and their accompanying staff,” it added.

Another report by India Today singled out the Islamic State Khorasan Province as “specifically targeting Chinese and Arab nationals” for the alleged ransom attempts.

Questioned about the matter during an interview, the information minister said: “I would like to state on record that Pakistan is peacefully and very ably hosting the ICC Champions Trophy.

Our grounds are full, we have fans from all over the world, the crowds are jubilant, our streets are filled with people who are celebrating the victory of cricket but the Indian media, which is a subservient media, is trying to do politics and spreading false propaganda against Pakistan which is unacceptable and totally untrue.

“Pakistan is one of the safest venues and we have been able to conduct the ICC matches very very peacefully and very efficiently.”

He alleged the reports were another attempt by India to “sabotage” sports in Pakistan.

“They don’t desist from it.

They can’t swallow that a major sports and ICC tournament has been held in Pakistan and they are extremely worried about this.

“Before as well they tried to spread a lot of propaganda about this and tried to sabotage the ICC tournament through various excuses so we think they are extremely pained by this.”