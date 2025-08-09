ATC rejects Omar Ayub’s bail in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman arson cases

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub’s bail applications in cases related to the attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the burning of Shadman police station.

During the hearing, which coincided with the expiry of Ayub’s interim bail, the PTI leader did not appear in court.

His lawyers submitted a request for exemption from personal appearance, arguing that Ayub had already been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the court and had approached the Peshawar High Court for protective bail. They contended that without such bail, he could not appear before the ATC.

The court, however, dismissed the exemption plea and rejected all his bail applications, stating that a convict must surrender before the court and that a person already sentenced cannot be granted protective transit bail. The court further observed that an appeal cannot be filed until the convict surrenders.