May 9 cases: Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul among 108 others sentenced to 10 years in jail

FAISALABAD – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on Thursday announced its verdict in two cases related to the May 9 violence, sentencing 108 individuals including senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul.

The special court handed down the sentences after concluding proceedings in two cases involving the attack on a sensitive installation.

Out of 185 accused, 108 were convicted while the rest were acquitted.

Prominent PTI figures Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, and Zartaj Gul were sentenced to 10 years in prison. Member National Assembly (MNA) Sahibzada Hamid Raza was also awarded a 10-year sentence.

PTI leader Junaid Afzal Sahi received a three-year prison term, which was the shortest among all convictions.

However, the court acquitted several key figures, including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, PTI leader Sial Castro, and Zain Qureshi, son of senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, citing lack of evidence.

Strict security arrangements were made inside and outside the courtroom during the hearing to ensure law and order.

The verdict is part of ongoing legal proceedings against individuals allegedly involved in violent protests that erupted following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.