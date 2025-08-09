Hania Aamir at Asim Azhar’s concert sparks social media buzz

KARACHI – Actress Hania Aamir was recently seen in the front row at singer Asim Azhar’s concert which drew a wave of comments and speculation on social media.

Hania’s presence at the event — alongside Asim Azhar, her former boyfriend and ex-fiancé of actress-model Meerub Ali — quickly caught fans’ attention. The situation gained further traction after Meerub’s brother, social media influencer Ramis Ali, shared a cryptic Instagram story that many linked to the former couple’s possible rekindled closeness.

“The beauty of time is that it reveals everything,” Ramis wrote. While some followers took it as a general statement, others speculated it referenced Meerub’s recent broken engagement with Asim and the evolving circumstances.

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar’s relationship had previously made headlines before their split in 2020. Asim later got engaged to Meerub Ali, but the engagement ended recently.

Following several recent sightings of Hania and Asim together, social media is once again abuzz with discussions over their possible reunion.