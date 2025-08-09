How to generate Virtual Debit Card in Pakistan? Step-by-step guide

LAHORE – A virtual debit card, a digital stored-value card, allows the bank customers to make online eCommerce purchases with ease.

A virtual debit card holder can use it on any online merchant / website within country or worldwide where it is accepted. You can make payments at Daraz.pk or AliExpress, or purchase from Google Playstore, Apple store, iTunes and much more.

The Bank Alfalah has shared a process how to generate the virtual debit card for its customers.

How to generate Bank ALfalah Virtual Debit Card?

Bank Alfalah Virtual Debit Card can be instantly generated by Bank Alfalah customers via Bank Alfalah Mobile App

Following are the steps for customers who have a Bank Alfalah Account:

Step#1. Download Alfa and click ‘Register Now

Step#2. Click on ‘Already Bank Alfalah Account Holder’ and enter the details.

Step#3. Click on Menu > My cards OR Click on Cards in ‘One Tap Launch’ Menu

Step#4. Click on Virtual Debit Card > Create Virtual Debit Card

Step#5. Choose Account as source in the Select Account Option > Set your maximum Monthly limit > Set the card expiry

Step#6. Accept the terms and conditions and Proceed

Step#7. Enter the 4-digit OTAC received on your registered number & email and confirm

Step#8. Virtual Debit Card created

Upon card creation, your new Virtual Card’s details including the 16 digit card number, expiration date, and the card verification code will be visible on Alfa App. That’s all you need to shop online.

Can Virtual Debit Card be used at ATMs and Point of Sale (POS)?

No. You cannot use your Bank Alfalah Virtual Debit Card on ATMs and/or Point of Sale (POS) purchases, since it is not a physical card.