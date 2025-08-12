Atc Orders Property Confiscation Of Pti Leaders Convicted In May 9 Cases

LAHORE – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders convicted in the May 9 cases.

According to details, the ATC issued the written judgment of two cases — including the arson attack on Shadman Police Station — in which the verdicts were announced a day earlier.

The court awarded all convicts rigorous imprisonment, directing that the sentences be served concurrently. It also ordered the seizure of properties owned by PTI leaders Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Umar Sarfraz, and Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two May 9 cases and ordered his release.

On Monday, the ATC had sentenced former Punjab governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years’ imprisonment each.

The court also handed PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Zum Javed five-year prison terms in the police station arson case, while Ayesha Bhutta was sentenced to 10 years for setting police vehicles on fire.