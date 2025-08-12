Absence of CDA chief for a meeting irks legislators

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

Members of a legislative body on Monday expressed their displeasure over absence of Chairman Capital Development Authority for a meeting despite of one month correspondence.

The Committee directed that in the next meeting, no other CDA officer would attend in place of the Chairman, rather, the Chairman CDA himself must appear before the committee. The grilled on CDA Chairman was held during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, which held at parliament house while Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi was on chair.

The Committee briefed on the report of the Functional Committee on Government Assurances, submitted by Chairperson Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan in the House on 6th March 2025, regarding the missing file of House No. 622, Street No. 99, Sector I-10/4, Islamabad.

It was noted that although the Chairman CDA had been specifically summoned to the meeting, he did not attend and instead sent another CDA officer in his place. The Committee expressed strong displeasure over his absence, while members also voiced serious concern that despite repeated calls over the course of a month, the Chairman CDA had not responded. The members also noted that the condition of the lodges is deteriorating, with malfunctioning lifts, yet CDA has shown no attention to the matter.

Furthermore, the issue of fake allotments was also discussed. After extensive deliberations, the Chairman and members of the committee remarked that the CDA representative was misleading the committee and wasting its time, and that the report submitted was incomplete.

The meeting was attended by Senators Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Sardar AL Haj Muhammad UmerGorgajj, Saadia Abbasi, Dost Ali Jessar, Raja Nasir Abbas, Jan Muhammad and other officials from Ministry from Parliamentary Affairs Division, Chairman of the Federal Board and Revenue and Capital Development Authority.

The Committee was briefed on Privilege Motion moved by Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad UmerGorgaij on 21-06-2025 regarding misconduct of Chairman Federal Board of Revenue. Senator Sardar Al Haj Muhammad UmerGorgajj informed the c/Committee that a large number of constables from Balochistan had been transferred to Karachi, creating difficulties for some personnel who should preferably be posted within their own province rather than being transferred. He stated that he had raised the matter with several senior officers, however, his concerns were not addressed. Following this, the Chairman FBR apprised the committee that many constables were found to be involved in smuggling activities, which was the reason behind their transfers. He further explained that the their is a separate mechanism in place for transfers, whereby an application may be sent via email, and after review, if the matter is found to be genuine, the transfer is reconsidered.

Following detailed deliberations, the Chairman Committee recommended that constables should be allowed to submit applications because many of them may not be sufficiently educated to do email. The Chairman Committee directed the FBR to review the matter during the current week and submit a report to the committee.

The Committee also discussed an incident in Karachi where customs officers, without prior notice, conducted a raid on shops and allegedly behaved in an abusive manner and physically assaulted individuals. Expressing strong concern over the matter, the Chairman FBR stated that if any officer is found involved in such misconduct, he would suspend them. The Chairman Committee further directed the Chairman FBR to visit the location of the incident and meet with the merchants concerned.

Moreover, the Committee Discussed on the Privilege Motion moved by Senator Dost Ali Khan, Senator Gurdeep Singh, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Senator Jan Muhammad and Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan on 18-07-2025 regarding misconduct and disregard of Mr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Acting Vice Chancellor, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad for Parliamentary Authority.

The Chairman Senate held the Privilege Motion in order and referred to this Committee for consideration and report. Senator Jan Muhammad informed the committee that certain issues had arisen at Quaid-i-Azam University, and efforts were made to take the Senate into confidence in order to resolve the matter. However, he expressed regret that during a 15-day period when an Acting Vice Chancellor was in office, a meeting of the Syndicate was convened, raising the question of how such decisions could be taken in an acting capacity.