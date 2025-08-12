New Opd Timings In Government Hospitals Of Punjab Announced

LAHORE – In a major relief to masses, the Punjab government has announced an increase in working hours of outpatient department (OPD) at all government teaching hospitals across the province.

The Punjab Health Department has issued a notice in this regard, stating that the OPDs will provide services to patients from 8am to 3pm on Monday to Thursday and Saturday as previously they were closed at 2pm.

On Friday, the OPDs will operate from 8 am to 1 pm at the government-run teaching hospitals.

The decision has been taken to facilitate more patients in Punjab as the provincial government-led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken various steps to improve the health sector.

Earlier this year in June, the chief minister officially inaugurated Phase 2 of the “Clinic on Wheels” initiative in Lahore, marking a major step forward in the province’s mission to deliver free and accessible healthcare at the doorstep of every citizen.

The expanded phase now includes 911 mobile clinic units—up from 245 in the first phase—deployed across all districts of Punjab. These units function as mobile field hospitals, equipped with doctors, lady health visitors (LHVs), and trained staff to provide onsite medical care, diagnostics, treatment, and basic procedures. Each vehicle is outfitted with air-conditioning and upgraded facilities based on public feedback from Phase 1.

Over 10 million patients have benefitted from free treatment under the program so far. The mobile clinics offer a wide range of services including maternal and child healthcare, diabetes and hypertension management, family planning, vaccinations, and minor procedures—especially in remote and underserved areas.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif described the project as a revolution in healthcare delivery, reducing the need for long hospital queues, missed workdays, and out-of-pocket expenses.

“Our goal is to bring the hospital to the people—especially the poor and vulnerable—so they don’t have to leave work or home for basic treatment,” she stated.