Accepting the bail bonds deposited by nine PTI activists including Rubina Jameel and Sanam Javed, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has issued the Robkar for their release.

The ATC granted bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed Khan and others in the Jinnah House attack case on Saturday. Judge Arshad Javed pronounced the decision on the bail plea on the submission of surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.

On behalf of PTI activists including Sanam Javed, Rubina Jamil, Afshan Tariq, Asma Shuja, Shah Bano, Syed Faisal Akhtar, Qasim Ali Hasan, and Hussain Qadri, their family members and friends submitted the bail bounds.

After collecting the bail bond, the court issued a warrant for the woman’s release. The court ordered the superintendent of jail to release Sanam Javed and others.Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to challenge the post-arrest bail of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists including Sanam Javed Khan in the Lahore High Court (LHC). The prosecution will file a petition in the high court against the decision of the anti-terrorism court after receiving a copy of the verdict. On May 9, protesting PTI workers and leaders vandalized the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, also known as Jinnah House, following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case in May. The protesters also damaged civil and military properties in several other cities, including Peshawar, Sialkot and Multan. Security officials launched a crackdown on suspects involved in attacking and damaging military properties. Several PTI leaders from Punjab, including former minister DrYasmin Rashid, were arrested. PTI activist and staunch supporter SanamJaved was arrested in the May 9 arson case. She was detained from the provincial capital Lahore. Her husband was also detained a few days later but was released.