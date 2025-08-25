At least three FC personnel martyred, 17 injured in Hangu attack

HANGU – At least three personnel of the Federal Constabulary (FC) were martyred and 17 others sustained injuries when terrorists attacked an FC fort in Doaba area of Thall tehsil on Monday.

According to SP Operations Asad Zubair, the terrorists launched an assault on the FC fort in Tora Wari area.

Police and FC personnel retaliated strongly and forced the attackers to flee.

The injured were shifted to Doaba Hospital for medical treatment.

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu confirmed that a facilitator of the attackers was later killed in a police encounter.

The DPO said the suspect opened fire upon spotting the police, but was neutralized in retaliatory fire.

Following the attack, the police and security forces launched a search operation in the area to trace the fleeing militants and their accomplices.