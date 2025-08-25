Travel speed of Pakistan’s first Lahore-Karachi bullet train revealed

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announcedthe launch of a high-speed bullet train between Karachi and Lahore, a major milestone in transport sector of the country.

Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi stated that Pakistan Railways planed to operate a high-speed bullet train between Karachi and Lahore by the year 2030.

Hanif Abbasi said the 1,215-kilometer-long high-speed rail line will be part of the Karachi to Peshawar Main Line-1 (ML-1), which is being upgraded under the CPEC project at a cost of $6.8 billion.

Travel Speed of Bullet Train in Pakistan

Reports said the train running between Karachi and Lahore will travel at a speed of 250 kilometers per hour, with stops at Hyderabad, Multan, and Sahiwal.

The report stated that the project will be completed with the assistance of China, and China Railway Construction Corporation will also be involved.

Under the project, the railway’s double track will be upgraded, new bridges will be constructed, and a modern signaling system will be installed.

Rarlier, it was also reported that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had decided to provide $2 billion in financing for the upgradation of the railway line from Karachi to Rohri.