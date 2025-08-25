IHC restrains deportation of 18 Afghan nationals, seeks govt’s reply  

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday barred authorities from proceeding with the deportation of 18 Afghan nationals and issued notices to the Ministry of Interior, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Director General Immigration, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and police for their response.

Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar issued a written order on the petitions filed by the Afghan citizens, who challenged the government’s decision to cancel their Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

During the proceedings, the petitioners were represented by counsels Adil Aziz Qazi and others.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the federal government had on August 4, 2025, revoked their PoR cards and ordered their repatriation.

He submitted that the petitioners belong to the family of late Fazlur Rehman, who had applied for Pakistani citizenship in 2008 after fulfilling all legal requirements.

However, despite the lapse of several years, no decision had been taken on that application.

The court while restraining any coercive action against the petitioners directed the respondents to file para-wise comments before the next date of hearing.

The court also ordered that the Afghan nationals should not be deported until further orders.

The case has been fixed for further hearing on September 18, 2025.