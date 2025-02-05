At least 11 dead in Sweden’s deadliest attack on school in Orbero

OREBRO – At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting at an education centre in what is being dubbed as deadliest attack in Sweden.

Police said the suspect gunman was eliminated in the retaliatory firing, adding that injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the attack at Risbergska school in Orebro as the “worst mass shooting in Swedish history”.

“It is difficult to take in the magnitude of what has happened today,” the premier said at a press conference.

Police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined, adding that toll could rise as several people are in critical condition after being injured in the shooting.

Police learnt about shooting at Risbergska school at 12:33 local time (11:44 GMT).

The justice minister, who appeared alongside the prime minister on Tuesday’s news conference, shared his condolences for those affected by the tragedy.

“[I’ve] never seen a school shooting of this magnitude,” Gunnar Strommer said.

King Carl XVI Gustav also conveyed his condolences. “It is with deep sadness and dismay that my family and I received the news about the terrible atrocity in Orebro,” he said.